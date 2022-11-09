PEDESTRIANS will get first priority in a new hierarchy of road users created by Gibraltar’s Ministry of Transport in the revised Highway Code.

Minister for Transport Paul Balban launched the updated version of the Highway Code after Britain did the same earlier this year.

Road safety was the central theme of the new highway code, the government said in statement Tuesday.

It will ‘promote a healthy, sustainable, and efficient transport system, be it on foot, bicycle, using public transport or by private car,’ the Ministry of Transport affirmed.

It not only applies to Gibraltar but situations, signs and advice for driving abroad.

“The revision of the Highway Code will make our roads safer for the most vulnerable road users, in particular, those walking and cycling,” Balban said.

Pedestrians will therefore have the most privilege in the new hierarchy of road users, as they are the most vulnerable.

Walkers will now have priority to be on the road if they are waiting to cross, not only if they are already crossing when a vehicle approaches them.

This will apply at all spots on roads, not just on zebra crossings.

Cyclists will be next on the hierarchy, forcing motor vehicles to give way to them and allow them the space they need on their journey.

The revision will see new safe speed and overtaking distances come into force to protect road users like cyclists.

Breaking these rules could not only incur fines and points on the licence.

The transport ministry said the Highway Code could now be used as a way of proving liability for people to sue bad drivers.

“These changes will bring the rules of the road into the twenty-first century, and will bring with it new concepts,” Balban said.

He added that it would encourage people ‘to respect and consider the needs of other road users to ensure that everyone knows what is expected of them, whilst protecting the most vulnerable’.

