THIS week will see the Air Force Wing division engaged in training flights near Malaga.

The sonic boom of six F18 fighter jets as they perform manoeuvres in the area will rattle windows and WOW civilians as they fly over the Bay of Malaga this week, until Thursday November 10, engaged in drills and test flights.

This is the Eagle Eye 22-23 operation, involving more than 2,000 participants and different resources assigned to the Aerospace Operational Command Headquarters (MOA in Spanish) under the operational control of the Operations Command (MOPS).

Pasada baja con rotura de 6F18 en #Málaga este mediodía… ?? pic.twitter.com/3VbfHloh9N — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) November 7, 2022

The military manoeuvres, aimed at demonstrating the effectiveness of the defence of national airspace, has, however, provoked the cancellation of six flights from Malaga to Melilla.

Today, Wednesday November 9, the Malaga-Melilla flight departing at 9.35am and the Melilla-Malaga flight departing at 11am will be cancelled, as well as the Granada-Melilla flight departing at 3.30pm and the Melilla-Granada flight departing at 2pm.

Additionally, tomorrow, Thursday November 10, will also see several flights cancelled, specifically the Malaga-Melilla flight departing at 9.35am and the Melilla-Malaga flight departing at 11am As well as the Melilla-Malaga flight departing at 1.25pm and the Melilla-Granada flight departing at 12am in Granada.

Sonic Boom:

A sonic boom is a thunderous noise associated with shock waves created when an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound.

When an aircraft breaks the sound speed, pressure waves merge and form shock waves that sound similar to an explosion or a thunderclap to the human ear.

