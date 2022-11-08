THE number of flights from the UK to the Costa del Sol will increase 22% in the next six months compared to the same period last year, tourism chief says.

The announcement was made by the president of the Diputacion de Malaga and Turismo Costa del Sol, Francisco Salado on the first day of the World Travel Market (WTM) in London—one of the most important events in the international tourism sector.

According to Salado, until April next year a total of 1,058,258 flight seats, from various different airlines, to the Costa del Sol will be offered from a total of 16 UK cities.

London and Manchester, remain the main cities in terms of passenger volume, while the main airlines that will operate to Malaga-Costa del Sol are Ryanair, easyjet and Jet2 com.

