WORLD-LEADING trumpeter Pacho Flores will play his second concert at the Convent Ballroom in Gibraltar on November 16.

He will play alongside accomplished guitarist Jesús ‘Pingüino’ González, who has regularly performs with top musicians in both classical and pop music.

“We are delighted to welcome back world-leading trumpeter Pacho Flores to Gibraltar after his acclaimed performance in 2019,” Chairman of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society Ernest Gomez said.

“He will be accompanied on this occasion by versatile guitarist Jesús ‘Pingüino’ González, we can look forward to a thrilling evening full of energy and colour.”

A decade ago, Flores became a Deutche Grammaphon artist, one of the most prestigious titles in classical music.

He won first prize at the André International Competition, the world’s most important trumpet contest.

The Venezuelan trumpeter also won the Philip Jones and First Prize Cittá di Porcia international contests.

“A product of the ground-breaking project ‘El Sistema’, he is becoming increasingly recognized for his outstanding performing and recording activity that spans the solo, chamber, and orchestral media,” concert organisers the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society said.

“Equally at home in the classical and folk styles, Pacho captivates audiences with his energetic delivery and colourful tone.”

Flores regularly performs with Gonzalez, and Gibraltarians will be eager to see the pair in action once again.

Gonzalez is a Canarian with Venezuelan origins that arranges, composes and produces classical and popular music.

He has taken part in 130 record productions on three continents and teamed up with artists of the calibre of Joan Manuel Serrat.

Tickets are priced at £22 and are available on buytickets.gi with £10 tickets for senior citizens.