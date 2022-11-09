FROM the icy waters of the Cíes Islands, an archipelago off the coast of Pontevedra in Galicia, to the so-called ‘cold triangle’ in Teruel, Andalucia, somewhat surprisingly, also boasts to having one of the coldest villages in Spain.

The southern region of Andalucia is a veritable frying pan in the summer, but when the winter sets in and temperatures start to drop, sub-zero temperatures are regularly registered in parts of southern Spain.

The coldest villages in Spain for many are those located in northern Spain, specifically Molina de Aragon (Guadalajara), Calamocha (Teruel), Reinosa (Cantabria) and Cerler (Huesca).

However, according to last winter’s weather stats, the coldest village in all of Spain was actually located in Spain’s most southern region, namely the village of Dilar, a town in Granada at the foot of the Sierra Nevada, which, on a regular basis sees icy temperatures of between -9ºC and -12ºC.

Other areas in Andalucia, such as Aroche (Huelva), Velez Blanco (Almeria) or Viznar (Granada), also see harsh sub-zero winter temperatures but none quite as glacial as Dílar, where its little more than 2,000 inhabitants always have warm winter coats at the ready.

Dílar is located on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada Natural Park, at an altitude of 878 metres above sea level.

It sits on the banks of the river of the same name, making Dílar an ideal place for rural tourism and for those wishing to escape the suffocating heat habitually found in the region.

