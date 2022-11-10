HOTELS along the Costa del Sol will soon be able to recharge electric vehicles as part of a central government initiative.

The Malaga-based company Activicar Mobility has won the tender to supply the equipment to 32 hotels through the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDEA).

The project throughout Andalucia benefited from €470,000 of EU funds from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

The move is part of the European push against climate change.

“It is necessary to promote systems and means of transport that are respectful of the environment to make cities and their environments more sustainable and habitable,” the central government delegate in Malaga, Javier Salas, said.

It is part of the Plan Moves Singular II put into action by the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

Salas added that the goal was to ‘promote technological maturity for electric vehicles and their batteries to facilitate their commercialisation’.

Activicar was one of 82 companies chosen at national level to carry out the plan.

Finally, Salas praised the EU funds that ‘give us a unique opportunity to transform ourselves and raise our quality of life as a country’.

