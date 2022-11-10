VIBRANT and captivating dance spectaculars across Malaga and Andalucia will commemorate the 12th anniversary of Flamenco declared by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The 12th annual celebration, on November 16, will take place all over Malaga and southern Spain to celebrate the passionate dance, music and singing form that has its roots in the region.

The aim of the Regional Ministry of Culture is to take flamenco to different stages, from classrooms in schools to flamenco clubs and to continue to bring flamenco ‘closer to the public.’

Malaga joins in the celebrations by organising an extensive programme of more than 20 activities throughout the province.

Here is the round up of the top events in the province:

Teatro Canovas.

The Canovas Theatre, a theatre in the city of Malaga, will host a programme with 23 activities scheduled from the beginning of November, including five didactic performances of Flamenco Viene del Sur (Flamenco Comes from the South).

Ronda

Ronda’s ‘Call to flamenco’ will take place in the Tajo de Ronda, which see the acclaimed cantaora Rocío Bazán perform at 6:08pm.

Circuito Andaluz de Peñas

The Circuito Andaluz de Peñas, organised Ronda’ City Council, will stage 12 performances including a dance flashmob that will tour the municipalities of Ronda, Malaga, Torrox, Velez-Malaga, Mijas, Rincon de la Victoria, Alhaurin de la Torre, Cartama, Alora, Casabermeja, Humilladero, Guaro, Riogordo and Almachar.

Flamenco in the classroom

Parallel to the many events planned throughout the province, there will be an additional and special programme that will take place in educational centres in the region with the aim of bringing the art of Flamenco dance to the classroom.

