NINE people have been arrested in an anti-drugs raid in Marbella after police kicked their doors down in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Machine gun-toting officers of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) wearing bullet-proof vests and balaclavas raided premises in La Campana industrial estate in Nueva Andalucía including a repair workshop specialising in luxury vehicles, Diario Sur report.

The swoop was part of a nationwide anti-drug trafficking operation that saw simultaneous raids in other provinces that netted three more arrests.

A court in Valencia is overseeing the efforts to dismantle the criminal network, which is believed to be involved in the trafficking, distribution and sale of a wide variety of drugs.

The same operation was responsible for two separate raids with 150 officers in October, in Fuengirola, Mijas and Torremolinos in which 16 people were arrested.

Police searched 11 homes and businesses and turned up half a million euros in cash, varying stashes of marijuana, a number of vehicles, documents and computer equipment.

