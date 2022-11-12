3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benalmadena with pool garage - € 314,000

Apartment Benalmádena, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 314,000

"TOP VIEWS, an exclusive development of 28 homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, plus 4 penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, in a unique enclave in Benalmádena, with spectacular panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Homes open to the exterior and with maximum use of space, light and privacy, which invite you to enjoy comfort and tranquillity, with terraces of an average of 20m2, with glass balustrades and natural light most of the day. Open concept homes that unite the living room, kitchen and dining room to create a unified atmosphere, reducing the passageways to a minimum, giving these… See full property details