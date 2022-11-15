AN Atlantic front is predicted to bring rain over a large part of Spain this week according to the Meteored weather agency.

The country has basked in a mild autumn, but a taste of change appeared last weekend with ‘gota fria‘ storms in parts of the Valencian Community and Catalunya.

The first snowfalls of the season on higher ground could appear this weekend.

Meteored’s Samuel Biener said: “We are at the gates of a major Atlantic storm with rain spreading across the country over the next day or two.”

Biener suggested the front would bring ‘abundant rainfall’ in many areas and could stretch into next week.

Northern Spain will be worst hit, with Galicia predicted to get the biggest downpours due to its exposure to westerly winds.

Though rain is expected in large parts of the country, Meteored suggests that heavy deluges will not hit the Mediterranean coast.

The end of the week will see a noticeable fall in temperatures due to a cold air mass coming over Spain.

That means the first snowfalls of the season are likely on higher ground in the north of the country, and at around 1,700 metres or higher in the south.

Saturday is expected to be the coldest day of the week.

Daytime highs of around 21 degrees are forecast for the Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol, with overnight lows down to around 10 degrees, before picking up next week to a respectable 15 degrees.

READ MORE: