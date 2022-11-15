A MARBELLA father whose baby daughter nearly died after getting high on his cannabis smoke has been arrested for child neglect.

The father, 42, rushed the child of just 11 months to hospital in critical condition after she had turned blue for several hours.

She was found unresponsive and was diagnosed with cyanosis – or a lack of oxygen – by the attending paediatrician, who suspected drugs might be the cause.

Police at the hospital quickly determined that the baby had got high off the narcotics of the father and promptly arrested him.

The mother of the child, who has recovered is waiting to be discharged, was also arrested.

