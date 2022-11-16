A Mallorca man convicted of murdering his eight-year-old stepdaughter in 2011 has been arrested for brutally robbing and assaulting a pensioner in Palma.

Miguel Ángel Guillén, 40, targeted the elderly woman in broad daylight as she was withdrawing money from an ATM on the Avingudes de Palma at 1:00pm a few days ago, Ultima Hora report.

The convicted murderer is alleged to have snuck up behind his unsuspecting victim and attempted to choke her until she lost consciousness.

However, several have-a-go heroes leapt to the woman’s defence and a vicious fight broke out, which Guillen managed to fight his way out of, leaving the passersby hurt.

The elderly woman suffered serious injuries in the assault and had to be rushed to hospital by ambulance.

At least 20 people witnessed the extraordinary crime, which was also caught on three separate CCTV cameras from the bank and the cash machine.

The convicted murder, who had only just been released from his scandalously light ten-year jail sentence a few months ago, was identified and arrested a few days later.

Miguel Ángel Guillén, 40, targeted the elderly woman in broad daylight as she was withdrawing money from an ATM just months after being released from prison for the murder of his own stepdaughter. Cordon Press stock image

He is now back behind bars, where many believe he should still be for his part in beating Ainhoa, the daughter of his then-partner, Antonia Martínez, 39, to death.

Both Guillen and Martinez – who is still behind bars for her part in her daughter’s murder – were convicted of cracking the eight-year-old’s skull open from side to side at their home in Coll d’en Rebassa on June 19, 2011.

Instead of calling an ambulance for her, they showered her and put the critically wounded child to bed.

It was not until 12 hours later, when Ainhoa was unable to breath, that they contacted medics. She died the following day in Son Espases hospital.

The prosecution agreed to only charge the pair with the crime of homicide, ignoring other charges of attempted sexual assault, grievous bodily harm and torture.

At the trial, which raised a national media storm, only a single question was asked by the prosecution: “Did you cause the death of your daughter Ainhoa?”

The mother replied with a monosyllable “Yes.”

Guillen said: “I did it unintentionally.”

They were convicted of murder and sentenced to 12 and a half and ten years respectively.

Martinez was given a longer sentence than Guillen because, as the girl’s biological mother, the crime was considered even more abominable.

READ MORE: