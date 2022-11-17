THE HEAD of the Mallorca tourism board has been slammed for telling Brits they are not welcome on the island this summer.

Lucia Escribano, the Director of Tourism, indicated that Mallorca is keen to limit ‘low quality’ Brit tourism this summer and would prefer to welcome visitors from Germany and Scandinavia.

“We are not interested in having the budget tourists from the UK, we don’t care if they go elsewhere to Greece and Turkey,” she told The Sun at the World Travel Market in London.

“We are also interested in having less people from the UK and more from other parts of Europe where there is better airline connectivity,” Escribano added.

Nightlife in Palma de Mallorca

A spokesperson for the PP hit back, saying that the Consell de Mallorca had ‘crossed a red line’ with the comments.

“It is very serious that Escribano has gone to the WTM to promote anti-tourism,” said Llorenç Galmes, the president of PP in Mallorca.

“She is playing with the bread of millions of tourist workers in our land.”

The Consell de Mallorca defended Escribiano, claiming that she had been ‘maliciously misrepresented’ by the British tabloid press.

Mallorca is already taking steps to price out rowdy tourists from coming to the island.

Plans are afoot to reduce the 300,000 hotel beds available, and draft legislation will see two-star hotels and lower quality bars and clubs purchased compulsorily.