AN Alicante man was robbed in the street and stripped to his underpants by two thieves.

The young victim was attacked by two men from behind who grabbed him by the neck in a strangle hold.

He was also hit several times in the face.

One of the assailants then pulled down his trousers and stole money hidden in his underwear.

The victim told the Policia Nacional that he had no idea what led the robbers to know where he kept his cash.

The man, along with a witness, provided a good description of the thieves who were tracked down and arrested for robbery with violence.

The Spaniards, aged 26 and 35, were known to the police with a criminal record for similar acts.

