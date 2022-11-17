THE reservoirs in Andalucia have lost 13 cubic hectometres of water in the last week and now hold 2,398 out of a total of 11,167.

This means a drop to 21.4% of their capacity, an alarming seven points lower compared to last year, when the reservoirs in Andalucia sat at 28.4% capacity, holding 3,175 cubic hectometres.

According to data published yesterday, Wednesday November 16, from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, in the last week the water stored in the reservoirs of the Guadalquivir basin lost four cubic hectometres, while in those of the Andalucian Mediterranean Basin, levels fell to 34.7% with a total of 407 cubic hectometres.

These are the two main reservoir systems in Andalucia.

At national level, the rains recorded over the last week have resulted in a slight increase in the reservoirs of 91 cubic hectometres, representing 0.2% of the total capacity.

Unfortunately, it will take much more than a few passing showers to make a meaningful dent in Andalucia’s drought conditions and though the Junta boasts to have the solutions to combat the region’s drought problem, according to Junta chief Juanma Moreno, an investment of €5 billion is needed to fix Andalucia’s drought crisis.

READ MORE: