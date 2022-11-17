An unfortunate drug dealer committed the cardinal sin among narcos when he attempted to sell cocaine to police officers.

The bumbling pusher, 39, from Senegal, was operating from his corner in Paseo del Born in Palma, Mallorca – a boulevard popular with visitors to the city – when he sized up the wrong potential customers.

He approached the two police officers in plain clothes and attempted to befriend them, telling them he had been selling drugs in the region for several years.

The police officers promptly identified themselves to the bumbling narco when he tried to sell them cocaine and arrested him

He then offered to sell them cocaine and marijuana, showing them the merchandise in wrappers.

The officers promptly identified themselves to the crestfallen man and proceeded to arrest him.

They searched him and found three bags allegedly containing marijuana and one wrapper allegedly containing Colombia’s finest.