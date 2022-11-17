Apartment

Arrecife, Lanzarote

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 170,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Arrecife - € 170,000

Estupendo are pleased to offer for sale this lovely 2 floor duplex located near the General Hospital of Arrecife and commercial areas. On the ground floor it has a large living/dining room with a small storage room under the stairs, a toilet, independent kitchen with a small terrace and a room for a washing machine. On the upper floor it has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is a very sunny roof terrace with outside furniture and a barbeque, there is also some storage. The property is being sold fully furnished and ready to move in. It has been tastefully decorated and renovated throughout…. See full property details

