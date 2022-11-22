ALCAIDESA is a hidden gem, ideally located alongside a sweeping sandy beach and surrounded by protected nature reserves.

Just minutes from Sotogrande, it has stunning views across the Mediterranean over to Gibraltar and Africa.

Alcaidesa is also currently undergoing a big transformation.

The recently redesigned Links Golf Course and the construction of the five-star Fairmont Hotel, which is due to open in 2023/2024, plus the proposed upgrade of another hotel to offer a five-star experience, will ensure Alcaidesa features in the top choice of visitors and residents alike to this area.

Only 20 minutes from Gibraltar airport and less than an hour to Malaga, Alcaidesa is easily accessible for holidays, golf trips and for residents with families who live further afield.

One Eden has now launched Serenity Alcaidesa, an off-plan frontline golf residential resort development with 1-4 bedroom apartments and penthouses.

Set amongst lush landscaped gardens, facilities will include a beach entry pool, lap pool, children’s pool and play area, co-working area, an indoor gym, crazy golf and a serene yoga and meditation zone.

An impressive on-site show apartment and miradors (viewing spots) makes it easy to appreciate the spectacular views and location of these luxury apartments that are already appealing to residents, visitors and investors alike.

