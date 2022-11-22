START feeling festive at Ocean Village! It is the ideal destination to get you into the spirit of the season… whether you’re with kids, family, or friends.

With international restaurants and bars overlooking the marina, our venues offer perfect cosy indoor and outdoor dining experiences.

Our Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Thursday 1st December starting with Live Music from 4pm, Carol singing at 5pm by St Anne’s Upper Primary School Choir and Magical Disney Hide ‘N Seek from 5.30pm (£5 per child) to raise money for GBC Open Day. Enquire now on disneymagic@oceanvillage.gi Plus… Street Food, Mulled Wine & Mince Pies!

Santa Claus is also coming to Ocean Village! Come and have tea with Santa in his Grotto on December 18 from 11.30 to 3.30pm at Café Fresco. This includes a photo with Santa and a chocolate gift per child. Enquiries: santasgrotto@oceanvillage.gi

Sunday, December 18 is also World Cup Final Day! Enjoy live music with Musicians Association of Gibraltar outside Café Fresco from 12 midday till 3.30pm, with the live screening kicking off at 4pm.

Offers from our bars & restaurants:

Kids Eat Free with every adult main at The Yard

wagamama is offering a Free Mochi with every adult or kid’s meal

O’Reilly’s Irish Bar has a Special Festive Carvery Menu

2 courses £15.95 (Includes Coffee/Tea & Mince Pies)

3 Courses £21.95 (Includes Coffee/Tea & Mince Pies)

Get party ready at our spas and beauty salons, Janice Hair & Beauty is offering 20% off blow dry and 20% off shellac manicure on December 18 – then celebrate in style.. at Ocean Village.

Check out our Facebook page: facebook/oceanvillagegibraltar for all our Christmas Set Menus at our bars and restaurants and New Year’s Parties and Celebrations