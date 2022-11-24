1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Ibiza / Eivissa town - € 290,000

Apartment Ibiza / Eivissa, Ibiza 1 beds 1 baths € 290,000

Beautiful studio on the Paseo Maritimo. It has recently been totally renovated and has a modern, open kitchen with sofa bed for two people, bathroom with shower and small terrace. It has a modern and Mediterranean design with air conditioning. Ideal location, only a few minutes to the old town of Ibiza, the port la Marina or the beach of Talamanca. The best clubs such as Lio , Pacha and Heart are also within walking distance. Ideal to spend your holidays on the island. Please contact us via e-mail, we will be happy to arrange an appointment with you to view the property. We have many other… See full property details