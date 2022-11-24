The Davis Cup in Malaga descended into chaos on Wednesday as two protesters stormed the court and attempted to tie themselves to the net.

Borna Coric of Croatia had just beaten Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the first match of the evening when the pair of protesters burst into sight and ran onto the centre of the court.

Five security officers chased them and managed to contain one female protester, but the male had made a darting effort to tie himself to the net, leading to a struggle with three guards.

Five security officers chased after the protesters. Photo: Twitter

Tournament organisers and shocked spectators watched on as the man was finally hauled off the net and pinned to the ground.

His female companion was dragged away.

The man was handcuffed and also led away as the crowd jeered the duo off the court.

It is not clear what the protesters’ intentions were.

The tournament continued shortly after with Croatia’s Marin Cilic against Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Croat won in three sets, knocking out the home team to advance to the quarter finals.

The tournament continues this week, with the final to be played on Sunday.

