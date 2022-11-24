THE main shopping street in Malaga, Calle Marques de Larios, is among the most stylish and expensive streets in Spain.

According to a recent study carried out by the property company Cushman & Wakefield Calle Larios, in Malaga, and Calle Tetuán, in Sevilla, are among the most expensive shopping streets in Spain, with rental prices of €1,800 and €1,260 per square metre per year, respectively.

The same report shows that retail space in Barcelona’s Paseo de Gracia, as the most expensive in the country, renting at an average €2,677 euros per square metre per year.

Paseo de Gracia comes in at number 18 on the world ranking, led by New York’s Fifth Avenue, where the cost of a square metre each year works out at €21,076.

The second most expensive street in Spain is Portal del Ángel, also in Barcelona, and which was in first position in 2019, followed by Madrid’s Serrano, Gran Vía and Preciados.

Worldwide, following Fifth Avenue in New York, the next most expensive shopping street is Tsim Sha in Hong Kong (€15,134), Via Montenapoleone in Milan (€14,547); New Bond Street in London (€14,346), and Champs Elysees in Paris (€11,069).

The report, produced by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield, analyses the rents of commercial and stylish streets in 92 cities around the world.

