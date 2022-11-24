AN Elche man has been jailed after he was arrested six times in a few days for breaking into vending machines in the city.

The 20-year-old used the same technique every time as he always struck at night.

He took advantage of nobody being around to wrench a manhole cover from the street.

The thief then used it to smash the glass of vending machines to help himself to whatever items he wanted.

The sheer amount of repeat offences and the damage caused to the machines forced a court to deny him bail.

The judge was conscious of Policia Nacional concerns that he would simply strike again if released.