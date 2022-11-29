SPAIN’S National Police were called on Saturday to an apartment in the centre of Madrid, where they discovered a man had hung himself in his bathroom. Just two days later they were back in the same property, and made an even more grisly discovery. In a padlocked room was the body of 20-year-old escort Milena Sánchez Castro, apparently beaten to death.

Sánchez, according to press reports, was Spanish of Cuban origin and lived in the city of Alcalá de Henares. The day that she disappeared, last Tuesday, she had travelled to the Spanish capital to meet a client in Jacinto Benavente square, just near to the central Puerta del Sol.

The next day her boyfriend raised the alarm about her disappearance, after she failed to get in touch 12 hours later, and he distributed a missing persons poster via the SOS Desaparecidos association.

Meanwhile, the police were investigating the suicide of Alfonso F., aged 53, in his apartment. His friends had also reported he had been missing since Tuesday, which led investigators to his flat.

According to police sources consulted by Spanish media, a full search of a property is not the norm when someone takes their life, which would explain why they missed the locked room containing the lifeless body of Sánchez on Saturday.

The photo of the victim supplied by her boyfriend.

The boyfriend of the victim was able to supply the police with the last location of Sánchez’s mobile phone, as well as details that pointed to her having met with Alfonso F. on the day of her disappearance.

Officers determined that she had met up with the man in the Tirso de Molina area before heading to his apartment to have sex.

When they returned to his flat the officers located the locked door and discovered the body. The evidence suggests that he beat her to death for reasons unknown and then took his own life.

Sánchez’s boyfriend is reported to have learnt of the death of the victim via media reports.

