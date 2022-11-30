Popular budget airline EasyJet announced it would operate the new flight route between Manchester Airport and Region of Murcia’s Corvera International Airport in 2023.

Between May 2 and September 26 EasyJet will be putting on four weekly flights between the two cities.

On Tuesdays EasyJet flight EZY2037 will fly from Manchester to Murcia, departing at 2.10pm and 3.25pm.

On Saturdays, EasyJet flight EZY2038 will fly from Murcia to Manchester, leaving at 6.45pm and 8pm.

Flights from October onwards were yet to be announced.

The new routes are in addition to Ryanair’s eight weekly flight routes it currently operates between the two cities.

It comes after regional authorities in Murcia announced that they would be investing €4 million to open more airport connections with the region next year.

Murcia Minister of Presidency, Tourism, Sport and Culture Marcos Ortuño vowed “to promote the transformation of the tourism model of the region and achieve visitors with high spending power throughout the year and throughout the territory.”

In 2022 so far, 787,000 passengers have been registered as passing through Murcia Airport, recovering 76% of its pre-pandemic traffic.

