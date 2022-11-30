AN employee at the Ukraine Embassy in Madrid suffered minor injuries after a letter bomb detonated on Wednesday lunchtime.

The letter had been addressed to the Ukraine ambassador to Spain, Serhiy Pohorelzew.

The injured employee walked on foot to be treated at the Nuestra Señora de America Hospital.

The Policia Nacional were notified about the incident at around 1.00 pm.

They activated their anti-terrorist protocol and cordoned off the area around the embassy on Ronda Abubilla.

Specialised explosive-sniffing dogs were sent to the building as part of the police contingent.

There has been no comment so far about the incident from the Ukraine Embassy.

READ MORE: