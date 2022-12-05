A British man, 69, has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in the Murcia region for allegedly killing his wife.

The British couple lived on the popular expat Camposol urbanisation in the Mazarron municipality.

The victim, 52, filed six domestic violence complaints against her partner between 2007 and 2015.

On each occasion authorities offered protection measures to help her, but she did not follow through with ratifying her complaints.

A neighbour called emergency services at 12.30 am on Sunday after spotting the unconscious British woman, 56, on the ground outside her Calle Lecrin property.

Paramedics could only confirm the woman’s death who had suffered a blow to her head.

They discovered her husband inside the house and contacted the Guardia Civil.

A full autopsy on the woman will be carried out by the Institute of Legal Medicine.

It was revealed the victim had years ago filed a domestic violence complaint against the man but protective measures ceased to be active in 2015.

The couple are said to have moved to the area in 2007.

The 69-year-old Brit was taken to Totana where a judge was scheduled to take a statement from him on Monday.

