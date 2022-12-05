A mini tornado has swept through Marbella with shocking footage showing uprooted trees moving through the air.

Fierce storms started in the Campo de Gibraltar and moved east on Monday afternoon where it unleashed on Marbella about 4.30pm.

An uprooted tree being carried through the air in Marbella.

It brought heavy rainfall and a small tornado which caused trees to be uprooted and debris to float through the air.

Social media was flooded with footage of the extreme weather event, with one video clearly showing an entire palm tree uprooted and being carried through the air.

La tormenta que se iniciaba en el Campo de Gibraltar ha dejado un pequeño #tornado en la ciudad de #Marbella. Se reportan caída de árboles. pic.twitter.com/xhqwVylvAq — Juan Antonio Salado (@jantsalado) December 5, 2022

It comes as the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued a yellow alert for rain in the province of Malaga on Monday.

The bulk of the rainfall was forecast from 6pm, but AEMET again activated the yellow alert on the Costa del Sol at 4pm.

Meteorologist Juan Antonio Salado said the storm formed in the Campo de Gibraltar and rolled across the Costa del Sol.

The small tornado affected others areas such as the Santa Marta neighborhood, where it caused trees to fall on San Antonio street and surrounding areas.

The same carnage happened on Antonio Maiz Viñals avenue and the Parque de la Represa.