LUIS Enrique has paid the price of Spain’s shock World Cup last-16 defeat to Morocco.

The 52-year-old coach has been sacked after a poor performance by his side on Tuesday including a woeful penalty shoot-out that saw Morocco move into the quarter-finals.

He’s been replaced by Spain’s under-21 coach, Luis de la Fuente.

Despite Tuesday’s result, Enrique said he wanted to stay on but the Spanish FA- the RFEF- announced his departure on Thursday lunchtime and named his successor an hour later.

In a social media posting, they said: “The RFEF wants to thank Luis Enrique and all of his coaching staff for their work with the senior national team over the last few years.”

Enrique was told of his dismissal by RFEF president, Luis Rubiales, and sporting director, Jose Francisco Molina.

He was appointed Spain’s coach in 2018 and his contract was due to expire anyway in a few weeks time.

Enrique’s replacement, Luis de la Fuente, has worked as a coach for the RFEF since 2013, taking charge of under-18, 19, and 21 sides.

He even deputised for a Covid-stricken Enrique in June 2021 to take charge of Spain for a friendly against Lithuania.

His new job will be officially ratified by the RFEF Board of Directors on Monday.

