The family of missing X-Factor star Levi Davis is offering €11,000 for any clues that could help track down the 24-year-old.

Levi’s mother Julie Davis made the announcement on Thursday, as the dramatic search rolls into its sixth week after the rugby union player first went missing on October 29.

Davis also told the Olive Press a private investigator had been hired and will join the huge case.

Police found Levi’s passport in the port area of Barcelona about two weeks ago, but no other clue has been discovered since then.

Levi’s mobile phone signal was last detected at Barcelona Sants train station on October 30.

The only reported sighting of Levi was of a woman who allegedly saw him at Placa de Sant Agusti looking ‘lost and confused’ on November 14.

That same woman claimed she also saw him at another nearby square identified as Placa del Canonge Colom, behind La Boqueria and near the La Rambla boulevard.

Rugby player Levi Davis has been missing since october 29.

Both squares are a less then 10-minute from the Old Irish Pub, where he was last seen via CCTV.

However, both sightings could not be confirmed if they were actually of Levi.

Last week, the Olive Press revealed Levi’s mother, Julie Davis, had received grim news from police investigating her son’s disappearance that officers from Barcelona’s Mossos d’Esquadra forcehad had found a body, but later claimed it was not of Levi.

Davis heard the news via Levi’s friend Richard Squire, whom Levi was vising in Ibiza before he went missing.

“The worst thing was a couple of days ago when the police alerted us a body was found,” she told the Olive Press last Friday.

“His [Squire’s] words to me were and this is how the police put it to him, ‘a body has been found, we don’t have any confirmation who the body is but give us a few hours and we’ll get back in touch and let you know’.

“Well they didn’t get back in touch and instead Richard went back to them and they told him ‘sorry actually the body was of an elderly white man,’.

“I’m in shock and still am since then,” Davis said.

Levi took an unscheduled trip to Barcelona from Ibiza on October 29.

The concerned mother also said she ‘might be travelling back to Barcelona next week but this hasn’t been confirmed’.

Levi, who played rugby for Bath in the UK, was holidaying in Ibizia with his friend Squire before taking the unscheduled boat trip to Barcelona on October 29.

He had flown to the party island to spend time with the British expat, who lives there.

International marketing consultant Squire revealed Levi had travelled to Barcelona to ‘visit someone, but he didn’t tell me who’. He added he had left his suitcase in Ibiza.

The day before Levi left Ibiza he had participated in a photoshoot, with the photographer posting pictures of the shoot on Instagram.

A dozen pictures of the Rugby star were uploaded, where Levi could be seen posing topless in the shallow waters of various beaches dotted around Ibiza.

The photos are captioned with a series of quotes from American civil rights activist Maya Angelou.

A GoFundMe page, set up by Levi’s friend Squire, has raised more than €1735 towards a target of €3000.

On the site it states the money will go towards travel and accommodation costs for the family members darting between Spain and the UK, as well as any ‘professional help he needs once he’s found’.

Police confirmed the investigation was still ‘open and ongoing’.

