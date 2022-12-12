THE Spanish government is cracking down hard this Christmas on a new offence: gender stereotyping among children.

A study commissioned in 2020 into children’s toy advertising and gender stereotyping concluded that the kids today are being pressured into what toys and activities they should enjoy by societal expectations.

Determined that each child should be free to choose, the government has introduced strict new rules from the start of December – just in time for Christmas and Three Kings.

Advertisers must not target dolls, make-up, cooking, or the colour pink among others at girls.

Similarly, the colour blue should be avoided when promoting typical ‘macho’ toys such as cars and weapons.

