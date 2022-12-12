A passenger involved in last week’s train collision in Barcelona has spoken of the terrifying moment their carriage was smashed into.

The two trains collided north of Barcelona last Wednesday morning, leaving 155 people injured.

Merce Jurado Moreno was in the last carriage of the parked train when she suddenly heard a ‘loud bang’ at 7.50am.

“People fell on top of each other, there were people with cuts on their faces and sprained ankles,” she told the Olive Press.

“Immediately ambulance and police officers arrived and they got us off the train and took care of us. It all happened so fast.”

Merce Jurado Moreno was injured in last week’s Barcelona train collision.

The 28-year-old was left with a sprained foot and a sore neck.

The crash happened about 7.50am at the Montcada i Reixac – Manresa station, about 12km from the city centre.

Both Renfe trains were travelling in the same direction, with one train which was moving colliding into the train which was parked at the station.

Catalan police are investigating the incident.

Both Renfe trains were travelling in the same direction when it happened. Twitter/David_focus86

Emergency services official Joan Carles Gomez told reporters at the scene that 155 people had been injured, with 14 passengers transferred to a local medical centre for further treatment.

“We’re talking about many bruises and some head injuries, but nothing serious,” he said.

Mr Gomez said the train was moving “very slowly (when the collision occurred) but people who were standing up fell over and hurt themselves”.

