PASSENGERS using Alicante-Elche airport in November were close to pre-pandemic levels according to figures from airport operator Aena.

905,852 people were registered last month- 96.9% of numbers recorded in November 2019 and the best pandemic recovery number of the year.

Domestic travellers were up by 12.5% compared to three years ago.

Foreign passengers accounted for 763,758- 94.4% of the November 2019 total.

The United Kingdom dominated with 319,832 travellers, followed by 141,492 domestic journeys, and 70,489 from the Netherlands.

Next on the list is Belgium with 60,559, Norway with 49,681, and Germany on 37,470.

There were 6,236 commercial flights last month, representing 93.5% of what was available in 2019.

So far this year, Alicante-Elche airport has registered 12.35 million passengers, meaning that its recovered 87.2% of 2019 traveller levels.

READ MORE: