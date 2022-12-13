THE Andalucian Network of Transfusion Medicine (ANTM ) has launched an urgent appeal for blood donors to step forward amid ‘shortages’ following last week’s public holidays.

According to the ANTM, it is necessary to urgently increase all types of blood to support hospitals across Andalucia, especially in the run-up to Christmas, where once again, there will be shortages due to the festive period.

Blood types 0- and A-, are the most scarce at the moment.

In an attempt to alleviate this situation, extra clinics and mobile units will be arranged this week across Andalucia for donors to come forward.

General Guidelines for Blood Donation:

Donors must be between 18 and 65 years old and weigh 50 kilograms or more and not suffer from chronic diseases or have an acute infection.

Be in good general health and feeling well.

Those with illnesses such as hepatitis, syphilis or AIDS are asked not to donate blood.

It is mandatory to go with the DNI or some form of identification.

Drink an extra 16 oz. of water (or other nonalcoholic drink) before your appointment.

It is advisable not to go on an empty stomach, but eat a healthy meal and avoid fatty foods like hamburgers and fried food.

Wear a shirt with sleeves that you can roll up above your elbows.

Men can donate up to four times a year while women can give blood three times each year.

Donors must wait for a minimum of two months between donations, although specific donors are able to donate every 15 days.

