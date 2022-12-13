A man refused to accept the end of a relationship and planted a GPS tracker in his ex-girlfriend’s car to pop up unexpectedly to see her at different places in the Valencia area.

The 54-year-old man and a 62-year-old friend, who bought the device, have been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The Picanya woman broke up with the man after he verbally and physically assaulted her, but he refused to accept her decision.

He kept appearing in streets and buildings that she was at, despite there being no way he would have had prior knowledge of her movements.

She was frightened by all the unexpected appearances and reported him to the Guardia in Paiporta after spotting her ex-partner doing something to the underside of her car.

Officers examined the vehicle and found a GPS unit purchased with a bogus identity linked to a dead person.

He’d been helped by a male friend who remained friendly with his former girlfriend and kept telling her to resume their relationship.

The ex-boyfriend has been charged with continued harassment and his acquaintance with using fake documents.

