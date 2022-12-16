



NO trip to the Sierra Nevada is complete without paying homage to Granada’s most iconic landmark, the stunning Alhambra Palace.

This magical 13th century Arabic building dominates the city from its hilltop eyrie.

Arabic palace Alhambra in Granada at twilight with Sierra Nevada mountains in background. Photo: Adobe Stock



After a morning tour of the sumptuous 13th century monument and its gardens, wander the streets of the Albaicin, the pedestrianised former Moorish quarter.

The Alhambra museum. Photo: Cordon Press

The streets are lined with teterias serving authentic mint tea and the Arabic pastries while the shops are akin to a Moroccan souk, with exotic clothing and beautifully-crafted knick-knacks.

Albaicin

For art lovers, the Museum of Fine Arts sits in the heart of the Charles V palace with over 2,000 incredible pieces of classic work.

Elsewhere the Sacromonte neighbourhood is where the original gypsies first settled and lived in caves and you can visit the Museo Cuevas del Sacromonte.

Another of Granada’s most important historic attractions is the Cathedral, an imposing structure of Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architecture that took over 180 years to construct.

It remains unfinished as two towers were originally planned for the facade, only one of which has been half-built.

As Granada is Andalucia’s main university town, cultural events are high on the agenda.

And, above all, it won’t bust your bank balance either. Travel website Omio has branded the city the cheapest holiday destination in Europe for its range of free activities and cheap sightseeing tours from €6.

The Alhambra is free to enter, although you do have to pay to see its most famous Nasrid palaces and Generalife.

The Andalucian city has dozens of free activities – 112 to be exact. That includes 10 free museums.

An evening out in the city is a bargain, with 86 bars and nightclubs where beer costs just over €2.

