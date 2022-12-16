MALAGA’S botanical garden celebrates the magic of the season with a winter wonder light show.

The city of Malaga will once again transform La Concepción Historical-Botanical Gardens into a magical Christmas garden full of festive cheer with lights and colourful decorations.

This unique outdoor experience guides visitors along the city’s picturesque botanical garden with charming festive lights.

This year, the show is called ‘STELA – The Voyage of the Guiding Star’, a new light route for visitors to stroll through the breathtaking botanical garden and follow the Three Wise Men on their magical journey alongside the guiding star.

The path is more than 2.2 kilometres long, and over 20 light installations will transport visitors to some key points in history such as Persia, Babylon or Bethlehem, mimicking the path of the Three Wise Men followed in the wake of the Star of Bethlehem.

This light show will run until January 8, between 6 and 9pm, except on the main festive days, December 24 and 31 and on January 5, when the botanical garden will be closed to the public.

More than 110,000 visitors enjoyed last year’s winter wonder light show at the city’s botanical garden.

READ MORE