An American college student who had been missing for two weeks was found in Spain after ‘seeing himself on the news’.

The family of Kenny DeLand Jr. reported the 22-year-old as missing at the end of November and had been trying to reach him the past two weeks.

But on Friday the New York college student was located in Spain ‘alive and well’.

It is a mystery how DeLand Jr came to be in Spain as the senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester had been attending the University of Grenoble Alpes in France, and had no plans to be in Spain.

Kenny DeLand Jr. was found in Spain.

Details on why DeLand Jr was in Spain were yet to be revealed.

But his family wrote an update on an online page created in a bid to find him and said that Kenny had “seen himself in the news.”

The statement read: “We are so happy to announce that Kenny is safe. Kenny is in Spain, and Carol (his mom) is in France, preparing to see Kenny and hopefully bring him home for Christmas.”

He had last contacted his family on November 27 via WhatsApp.

His fellow students – as well as his family – reported him missing on November 29, with the French Interior Ministry reportedly describing him as being in a ‘fragile mood’ and possibly ‘depressed’.

Kenny DeLand Jr. had last contacted his family on November 27 via WhatsApp.

The disparition inquiétante — or serious missing persons — report also noted that the student ‘does not speak French well’.

His father had earlier told the outlet that not hearing from his son ‘creates all the worry that any parent could ever feel’.

Interpol had issued a Yellow Notice – which is put out to help locate missing persons, often minors, or to help identify anyone who cannot identify themselves.

READ MORE: