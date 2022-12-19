POLICE in Malaga have arrested four gang-members who violently held-up a truck that rival drug-traffickers were using to move hashish hidden in its cargo of potatoes.

Guardia Civil agents started the operation after a truck-driver reported that various cars forced him to stop on the A-7 motorway in Andalucia and stormed the vehicle.

The gang then violently took the truck from its driver.

Police quickly got to work finding the truck and when they located it, found 60kg of hashish inside, hidden among a load of potatoes.

This find made the Guardia Civil distrust the driver’s version of the story and they soon realised he was complicit in the transportation of the illegal drug.

Police then arrested the driver for drug trafficking.

Months of investigation led the officers to conclude the rival gang who held up the truck knew perfectly well that it was carrying hash.

Guardia Civil agents then located the four Spanish and Moroccan gang members who carried out the dangerous hold-up.

Police from the Mijas Guardia Civil post charged the four with drug trafficking and violent robbery.

Drug smuggling gangs regularly move large quantities of hashish from the north of Morocco to the Spanish mainland and onward to the rest of Europe.

