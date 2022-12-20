ALICANTE will break its record high achieved in 2011 for cruise passenger arrivals.

Port Authority president, Julian Lopez Milla, says he expects over 120,000 passengers will have arrived in the city this year- 12,000 more than the previous best 11-years-ago.

The last major liner to visit Alicante in 2022 will dock on December 26.

60 ships have stopped overnight in the city during 2022- 53% more than in 2019.

Vessels ‘dropping-by’ for day-trips reached 647- 143 more than in 2021.

Lopez Milla attributes the rise talks with operators about using Alicante as a port of call and stopover.

Negotiations with MSC Cruises have seen the city become an embarkation point for the MSC Orchestra and the same will apply to the new MSC Lirica ship.

READ MORE: