SWIMMERS from Gibraltar set five national records and secured a personal best at the 16th World Swimming Championships in Australia.

The Rock’s Minister for Sport Steven Linares congratulated the national team after they took part in the event on December 13-18 in Melbourne.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) organised the competition in the Australian city.

Four Gibraltarian athletes made the journey to the other side of the world for the tournament.

“Five National records and one personal best is no mean feat and once again highlights the importance of participating at world class events,” Linares said.

The minister complemented the local swimmers’ desire to succeed against all odds.

“Aside from the countless hours of training, competing against the world’s best pushes our athletes and produces the fantastic results that our swimmers have just obtained,” Linares added.

“I join the whole of Gibraltar in congratulating them, their coaches and team manager Linda Alvarez and wish them a safe trip home.”

Matt Dylan Savitz was the standout performer, securing three national records in the men’s 4x100m medley, 50m and 100m butterfly categories.

United States was the most successful competing nation with 36 medals while the host nation got 26.

In total, 14 World Records, 6 World Junior Records and 23 Championship Records were set in Melbourne.

