3 bedroom Semi-detached Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool - € 249,950

Semi-detached Villa Ciudad Quesada, Alicante 3 beds 1 baths € 249,950

This Spectacular, South-West Facing, Three Bedroom Semi Detached Villa in Pueblo Lucero is located in a prominent position, therefore benefitting from the most beautiful views over La Marquesa Golf Course, never to be interrupted. Situated within 5 to 10 minute walk or a short drive from the surrounding amenities in this popular area, including supermarkets, bars, restaurants and shops. The beaches are also only a 10 minute drive away at Guardamar del Segura. This property comprises on the road level as you enter of a mezzanine floor, ideal for a seating area or small office; leading down to… See full property details