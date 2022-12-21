IT is hard to describe Pradollano as an authentic mountain village.

But, with a metre of snow on the ground and the sun finally out, it certainly has its charms.

There are lots of places to stay but easily one of the most charming has got to be the authentic Hotel Kenia Nevada, which is well located near the centre of town and open most of the year.

Run by the friendly Don Pedro – who used to ski for the country as a youngster – it is clean, well run and serves up one of the best breakfasts in Spain.

It also has a gym and spa, with an in-house masseur, and plenty of communal areas, filled with charming old furniture.

You could also go upmarket and splurge on one of the two wonderful Melia hotels, right in the heart of the resort.

The rooms at the Melia Sierra Nevada have been recently renovated and the New Premium rooms have been built on floors 7 and 8.

Meanwhile the nearby Meliá Sol y Nieve hotel offers The Level experience, which is the hotel group’s most exclusive commitment to luxury and personal service.

Another popular option is to rent an apartment in the resort, of which there are many.

Be careful, of all the many deals on the likes of airbnb and booking, you could be in for a shock when you arrive, being stuck out in Babylon or find the place much smaller and dirtier than it initially looked in photos.

A much better option is to trust the long-time local specialists, Snow Rentals, which has up to 50 apartments on its books, which start from €80 a night and go up to well over €1,000 if you want something really exclusive. It even has some chalets to rent to boot.

A more upmarket apartment agency is Imeda, which has been situated in the resort for over a decade.

All come with kitchens and are fully air conditioned, and each has a parking space. Best of all, pets are welcome which is a good draw for many expats.