SPANISH operator Renfe is adding more trains on the high-speed trajectory Malaga – Madrid.

The operator plans 14 new services per week between the two cities, which represents a weekly supply of 160 high-speed trains.

According to Renfe, positive response to the demand has led to an increase in the number of weekly services on the Malaga-Madrid route and the new services will commence as of January 23.

The company reinforces the service in those connections and timetables where there is a greater demand as well as extending the options for travelling between the capital and the coast at weekends.

All the new services for travel as of January 23 are available for sale through Renfe’s usual channels: www.renfe.com, the Renfe app, telephone number 912 320 320, ticket offices and self-sale machines at stations and travel agencies.

Those customers who plan their journeys and purchase advance tickets benefit from discount prices.

