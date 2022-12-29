POLICE arrested six members of a gang that allegedly sent drugs to Britain in specially prepared secret compartments inside maritime containers.

Guardia Civil agents raided a farm in Alhaurin de la Torre where they prepared the containers with false floors to hide the drugs.

Officers found many materials and machinery to make the secret compartments on the farm.

The gang used mattresses, suitcases or pallets to make the secret compartments for the drugs.

They even had an x-ray machine of the sort used in airports to find out if the drugs would register on port scanners during shipping, police said.

The suspects would then send the modified containers to a warehouse in the Guadalhorce industrial estate to load them with legal merchandise.

From there, trucks would take the containers to the port where they would be shipped to Britain and other countries.

Police first arrested one of the members of the gang fleeing Spain with €150,000 in cash.

The incriminating documents he was carrying led to the police raid on the farm.

Police found 900 kilos of hashish and 40 kilos of weed in their raids.

They also impounded 13 vehicles and found an indoor plantation of 1,700 marijuana plants.

The leader of the gang was a wanted man in the UK with a long criminal record for drug trafficking.

ALSO READ: