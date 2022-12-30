THE southernmost ski resort in Europe, Sierra Nevada, has reached full capacity for the first time this season.

This past Wednesday, December 28, the ski resort informed via all its social media platforms that full capacity for the current 27.4 skiable kilometres available—limited to 8,000 skiers—was foreseen for this Thursday, December 29.

According to a statement from Cetursa, the company that manages the Sierra Nevada ski resort, “all queries regarding the full capacity reached on Thursday were addressed, and solutions given to those users travelling to Sierra Nevada with booked accommodation.”

Cetursa has also informed that as of January 1, the sale of ski passes will be made exclusively online.

