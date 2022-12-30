AN elusive teenage thief who robbed 17 holiday apartments in Javea has been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The 19-year-old man showed loads of agility and no vertigo issues to scale apartment block walls to access open windows and balconies.

He was difficult to track down as he moved to Javea a year ago and squatted in different properties.

He committed his robberies in the late afternoon or during the night.

The teen thief took whatever he could lay his hands on including jewellery, televisions, computer gear, phones, bicycles, and even underwear.

Such was his confidence that he was happy to walk out onto the street with larger items in broad daylight.

All of the goods were then sold off on the black market.

The spate of robberies got so serious that the Guardia launched a special operation to catch him in late September.

Security camera footage identified him but officers still had to locate the offender.

By chance, investigators discovered that he was ‘renting out’ an unoccupied apartment that he had previously robbed to two friends.

Using that information, officers tracked him down and arrested him on December 1.

The teenager has been charged with 17 counts of robbery and granted bail ahead of his trial.

