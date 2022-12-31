IN Spain when bank holidays fall during the week, then they are often linked to the weekend and called a puente – a bridge.
On these long weekends and around busy holidays such as Easter, accomodation gets booked up quickly, prices go up and rail and bus tickets sell out. So book early for the good deals.
This year people in Spain will be treated to eight national bank holidays in addition to the holidays decided by each autonomous community.
It might be wise to get your requests in early as these holiday booking hacks have become popular with savvy employees hoping to get the most time off for their leave.
Full-time workers in Spain are entitled to 22 days paid leave a year, and some employers choose to include bank holidays.
You can take all your holidays at once or divide it up, but Spain’s labour laws require that at least one period of holiday leave must be two weeks long.
Generally, workers need to request annual leave with as much notice as possible.
Although employers can refuse to give leave at a certain time, employers cannot refuse to let workers take the leave at all. However, they could also restrict when leave can be taken, for example at busy periods, or when several employees want to be off at the same time.
These are the nine holidays common to all parts of Spain in 2023:
- January 6: Epiphany of the Lord (Friday)
- April 7: Good Friday (Friday)
- May 1: Labour Day (Monday)
- August 15: Assumption of the Virgin (Tuesday)
- October 12: National Holiday of Spain (Thursday)
- November 1: All Saints (Wednesday)
- December 6: Spanish Constitution Day (Wednesday)
- December 8: Immaculate Conception (Friday)
- December 25: Christmas (Monday)
Each Autonomous Community has its own work calendar, take a look at our roundup below to see what holidays you can expect in each region (including the nine national holidays).
MADRID
- January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord
- March 20 (Monday), transfer of the festival of San José.
- April 6, Holy Thursday
- April 7, Good Friday
- May 1 (Monday), Labour Day
- May 2 (Tuesday), Day of the Community of Madrid
- August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin
- October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day
- November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day
- December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday), Christmas
ANDALUCIA
- January 2 (Monday) – transfer of New Year’s Day which falls on a Sunday
- January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)
- February 28 (Tuesday) – Andalucia Day
- April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday
- April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday
- May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day
- August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin
- October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day
- November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day
- December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day
ARAGON
- January 2 (Monday) – transfer of New Year’s Day which falls on a Sunday
- January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)
- April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday
- April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday
- April 24 (Monday) – transfer of the feast of Saint George, Day of Aragon
- May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day
- August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin
- October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day
- November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day
- December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day
ASTURIAS
- January 2 (Monday) – transfer of New Year’s Day which falls on a Sunday
- January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)
- April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday
- April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday
- May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day
- August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin
- September 8 (Friday) – Asturias Day
- October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. National holiday
- November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saint’s Day
- December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day
BALEARIC ISLANDS WORK CALENDAR 2023
- January 6 (Friday) – Kings. Epiphany of the Lord
- March 1 (Wednesday) – Balearic Islands Day
- April 6 – Holy Thursday
- April 7 – Good Friday
- April 10 – Easter Monday
- May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day
- August 15 (Tuesday) – Assumption of the Virgin
- October 12 (Thursday) – Columbus Day
- November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day
- December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday) – Christmas
CANARY ISLANDS
- January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord
- April 6, Holy Thursday
- April 7, Good Friday
- May 1 (Monday), Labour Day
- May 30 (Tuesday), Canary Islands Day
- August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin
- October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day
- November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day
- December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday), Christmas
*In addition, each island has its public holiday.
CANTABRIA
- January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord
- April 6, Holy Thursday
- April 7, Good Friday
- May 1 (Monday), Labour Day
- July 28 (Friday), Day of the Institutions of Cantabria
- August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin
- September 15 (Friday), La bien Aparecida
- October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day
- November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day
- December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday), Christmas
CASTILLA-LA MANCHA
- January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord
- April 6, Holy Thursday
- April 7, Good Friday
- May 1 (Monday), Labour Day
- May 31 (Wednesday), Castilla-La Mancha Day
- June 8 (Thursday), Corpus Christi
- August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin
- October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day
- November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day
- December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday), Christmas
CASTILLA Y LEÓN
- January 2 (Monday) – transfer of New Year’s Day which falls on a Sunday
- January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)
- April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday
- April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday
- May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day
- July 25 (Tuesday) – Santiago Apóstol Day
- August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin
- October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day
- November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day
- December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day
CATALONIA
- January 6 (Friday) – Kings. Epiphany of the Lord
- April 7 – Good Friday
- April 10 – Easter Monday
- May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day
- June 17 (Saturday) – Fiesta de Arán* (only in the Arán Valley)
- June 24 (Saturday) – San Juan
- August 15 (Tuesday) – Assumption of the Virgin
- September 11 (Monday) – Catalonia Day
- October 12 (Thursday) – Columbus Day
- November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day
- December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday) – Christmas
- December 26 (Tuesday) – Sant Esteban* (In all of Catalonia except in the Arán Valley)
VALENCIAN COMMUNITY
- January 6 (Friday) – Epiphany of the Lord
- April 7 – Good Friday
- April 10 – Easter Monday
- May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day
- June 24 (Saturday) – San Juan
- August 15 (Tuesday) – Assumption of the Virgin
- October 9 (Monday) – Valencian Community Day
- October 12 (Thursday) – Columbus Day
- November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day
- December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday) – Christmas
EXTREMADURA
- January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord
- February 21, Shrove Tuesday
- April 6, Holy Thursday
- April 7, Good Friday
- May 1 (Monday), Labour Day
- August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin
- September 8 (Friday), Day of Extremadura
- October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day
- November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day
- December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday), Christmas
GALICIA
- January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord
- April 6, Holy Thursday
- April 7, Good Friday
- May 1 (Monday), Labour Day
- May 17 (Wednesday), Galician Literature Day
- July 25 (Tuesday), Santiago Apóstol, Galicia Day
- August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin
- October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day
- November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day
- December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday), Christmas
A RIOJA
- January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)
- April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday
- April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday
- April 10 (Monday) – Easter Monday
- May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day
- June 9 (Friday) – Day of La Rioja
- August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin
- October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day
- November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day
- December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day
NAVARRA
- January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord
- April 6, Holy Thursday
- April 7, Good Friday
- April 10, Easter Monday
- May 1 (Monday), Labour Day
- July 25 (Tuesday), Saint James the Apostle Day
- August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin
- October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day
- November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day
- December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday), Christmas
BASQUE COUNTRY
- January 6 (Friday) – Kings. Epiphany of the Lord
- April 6 – Holy Thursday
- April 7 – Good Friday
- April 10 – Easter Monday
- May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day
- July 25 (Tuesday) – Santiago Apóstol
- August 15 (Tuesday) – Assumption of the Virgin
- October 12 (Thursday) – Columbus Day
- November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day
- December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday) – Christmas
MURCIA
- January 2 (Monday) – transfer of New Year’s Day which falls on a Sunday
- January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)
- April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday
- April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday
- May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day
- June 9 (Friday) – Day of the Region of Murcia
- August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin
- October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day
- November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day
- December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day
CEUTA
- January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)
- April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday
- April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday
- May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day
- June 29 (Thursday) – Feast of Sacrifice-Eidul Adha
- August 5 (Saturday) – Our Lady of Africa
- August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin
- September 2 (Saturday) – Ceuta Day
- October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day
- November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day
- December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day
MELILLA
- January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)
- April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday
- April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday
- April 21 (Friday) – Eid Fitr Festival
- May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day
- June 29 (Thursday) – Feast of Sacrifice-Eidul Adha
- August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin
- September 2 (Saturday) – Ceuta Day
- October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day
- November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day
- December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day
- December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
- December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day
