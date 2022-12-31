IN Spain when bank holidays fall during the week, then they are often linked to the weekend and called a puente – a bridge.

On these long weekends and around busy holidays such as Easter, accomodation gets booked up quickly, prices go up and rail and bus tickets sell out. So book early for the good deals.

This year people in Spain will be treated to eight national bank holidays in addition to the holidays decided by each autonomous community.

It might be wise to get your requests in early as these holiday booking hacks have become popular with savvy employees hoping to get the most time off for their leave.

Full-time workers in Spain are entitled to 22 days paid leave a year, and some employers choose to include bank holidays.

You can take all your holidays at once or divide it up, but Spain’s labour laws require that at least one period of holiday leave must be two weeks long.

Generally, workers need to request annual leave with as much notice as possible.

Although employers can refuse to give leave at a certain time, employers cannot refuse to let workers take the leave at all. However, they could also restrict when leave can be taken, for example at busy periods, or when several employees want to be off at the same time.

These are the nine holidays common to all parts of Spain in 2023:

January 6: Epiphany of the Lord (Friday)

April 7: Good Friday (Friday)

May 1: Labour Day (Monday)

August 15: Assumption of the Virgin (Tuesday)

October 12: National Holiday of Spain (Thursday)

November 1: All Saints (Wednesday)

December 6: Spanish Constitution Day (Wednesday)

December 8: Immaculate Conception (Friday)

December 25: Christmas (Monday)

Each Autonomous Community has its own work calendar, take a look at our roundup below to see what holidays you can expect in each region (including the nine national holidays).

MADRID

January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord

March 20 (Monday), transfer of the festival of San José.

April 6, Holy Thursday

April 7, Good Friday

May 1 (Monday), Labour Day

May 2 (Tuesday), Day of the Community of Madrid

August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin

October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day

November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day

December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday), Christmas

ANDALUCIA

January 2 (Monday) – transfer of New Year’s Day which falls on a Sunday

January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)

February 28 (Tuesday) – Andalucia Day

April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday

April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday

May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day

August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin

October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day

ARAGON

January 2 (Monday) – transfer of New Year’s Day which falls on a Sunday

January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)

April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday

April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 24 (Monday) – transfer of the feast of Saint George, Day of Aragon

May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day

August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin

October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day

ASTURIAS

January 2 (Monday) – transfer of New Year’s Day which falls on a Sunday

January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)

April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday

April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday

May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day

August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin

September 8 (Friday) – Asturias Day

October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. National holiday

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saint’s Day

December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day

BALEARIC ISLANDS WORK CALENDAR 2023

January 6 (Friday) – Kings. Epiphany of the Lord

March 1 (Wednesday) – Balearic Islands Day

April 6 – Holy Thursday

April 7 – Good Friday

April 10 – Easter Monday

May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day

August 15 (Tuesday) – Assumption of the Virgin

October 12 (Thursday) – Columbus Day

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas

CANARY ISLANDS

January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord

April 6, Holy Thursday

April 7, Good Friday

May 1 (Monday), Labour Day

May 30 (Tuesday), Canary Islands Day

August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin

October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day

November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day

December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday), Christmas

*In addition, each island has its public holiday.

CANTABRIA

January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord

April 6, Holy Thursday

April 7, Good Friday

May 1 (Monday), Labour Day

July 28 (Friday), Day of the Institutions of Cantabria

August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin

September 15 (Friday), La bien Aparecida

October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day

November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day

December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday), Christmas

CASTILLA-LA MANCHA

January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord

April 6, Holy Thursday

April 7, Good Friday

May 1 (Monday), Labour Day

May 31 (Wednesday), Castilla-La Mancha Day

June 8 (Thursday), Corpus Christi

August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin

October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day

November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day

December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday), Christmas

CASTILLA Y LEÓN

January 2 (Monday) – transfer of New Year’s Day which falls on a Sunday

January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)

April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday

April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday

May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day

July 25 (Tuesday) – Santiago Apóstol Day

August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin

October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day

CATALONIA

January 6 (Friday) – Kings. Epiphany of the Lord

April 7 – Good Friday

April 10 – Easter Monday

May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day

June 17 (Saturday) – Fiesta de Arán* (only in the Arán Valley)

June 24 (Saturday) – San Juan

August 15 (Tuesday) – Assumption of the Virgin

September 11 (Monday) – Catalonia Day

October 12 (Thursday) – Columbus Day

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas

December 26 (Tuesday) – Sant Esteban* (In all of Catalonia except in the Arán Valley)

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

January 6 (Friday) – Epiphany of the Lord

April 7 – Good Friday

April 10 – Easter Monday

May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day

June 24 (Saturday) – San Juan

August 15 (Tuesday) – Assumption of the Virgin

October 9 (Monday) – Valencian Community Day

October 12 (Thursday) – Columbus Day

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas

EXTREMADURA

January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord

February 21, Shrove Tuesday

April 6, Holy Thursday

April 7, Good Friday

May 1 (Monday), Labour Day

August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin

September 8 (Friday), Day of Extremadura

October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day

November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day

December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday), Christmas

GALICIA

January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord

April 6, Holy Thursday

April 7, Good Friday

May 1 (Monday), Labour Day

May 17 (Wednesday), Galician Literature Day

July 25 (Tuesday), Santiago Apóstol, Galicia Day

August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin

October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day

November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day

December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday), Christmas

A RIOJA

January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)

April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday

April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 10 (Monday) – Easter Monday

May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day

June 9 (Friday) – Day of La Rioja

August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin

October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day

NAVARRA

January 6 (Friday), Epiphany of the Lord

April 6, Holy Thursday

April 7, Good Friday

April 10, Easter Monday

May 1 (Monday), Labour Day

July 25 (Tuesday), Saint James the Apostle Day

August 15 (Tuesday), Assumption of the Virgin

October 12 (Thursday), Columbus Day

November 1 (Wednesday), All Saints Day

December 6 (Wednesday), Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday), Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday), Christmas

BASQUE COUNTRY

January 6 (Friday) – Kings. Epiphany of the Lord

April 6 – Holy Thursday

April 7 – Good Friday

April 10 – Easter Monday

May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day

July 25 (Tuesday) – Santiago Apóstol

August 15 (Tuesday) – Assumption of the Virgin

October 12 (Thursday) – Columbus Day

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas

MURCIA

January 2 (Monday) – transfer of New Year’s Day which falls on a Sunday

January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)

April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday

April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday

May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day

June 9 (Friday) – Day of the Region of Murcia

August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin

October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day

CEUTA

January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)

April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday

April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday

May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day

June 29 (Thursday) – Feast of Sacrifice-Eidul Adha

August 5 (Saturday) – Our Lady of Africa

August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin

September 2 (Saturday) – Ceuta Day

October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day

MELILLA

January 6 (Friday) – Three Kings Day (Epiphany of the Lord)

April 6 (Thursday) – Holy Thursday

April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 21 (Friday) – Eid Fitr Festival

May 1 (Monday) – Labour Day

June 29 (Thursday) – Feast of Sacrifice-Eidul Adha

August 15 (Tuesday) – Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin

September 2 (Saturday) – Ceuta Day

October 12 (Thursday) – El Pilar. Hispanic Heritage Day

November 1 (Wednesday) – All Saints’ Day

December 6 (Wednesday) – Spanish Constitution Day

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day

