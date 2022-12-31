FOLLOWING a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, the residents of Almayate, in Velez-Malaga, are preparing to bring back the popular celebration of their living nativity scene.

Over a decade this town has had a living nativity scene that has been declared a Unique Provincial Tourist Attraction and is considered one of the best traditions on the Costa del Sol.

More than 150 people, families, businesses, and local associations, come together to create this wonderful living belén—one of the most anticipated events during the Axarquían Christmas—all dressed in period costumes, whisking visitors back 2000 years in time.

In just under two hours spectators can relive 12 scenes from the Annunciation of the Archangel Gabriel through to the Flight to Egypt of Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus.

The live Nativity scene in Almayate, coordinated and directed by the local priest, is normally staged to coincide with the last weekend of the year. However, this year it will be held on Monday, January 2 in the Juan Paniagua school from 12 noon.

The capacity is limited to 900 people and the show lasts about 90 minutes with an entrance fee of €5.

What began in 2002 as a way to raise funds for the local parish, has since been visited during its various editions by over 30,000 people.

READ MORE: