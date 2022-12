Bungalow Daya Nueva, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 227,000

New build bungalows, all on one floor in the new part of Daya Nueva. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, solarium and private splash pool. Dining /living room with open plan kitchen, naturel light, patio and stairs to solarium. Fitted wardrobes in both bedrooms and main bedroom with an en suite bathroom and opening doors to the terrace and swimming pool… See full property details